Opened in 2021 at the height of the pandemic, Leeds Deli has become a popular spot for people in northern Leeds to enjoy a bite and a drink. After having had a small playpen in a corner of the business, owners Tory Fox-Hill and Nick Colley are now expanding their business, opening a family and kids oriented cafe just next door called Little Leeds.

Announcing the project on Instagram, they said: “The clue is in the name, our play corner is getting an upgrade. This isn't your ordinary soft play, it's going to be a modern and chic cafe with a beautiful, design led and purpose built space for grown ups to enjoy whilst little ones play.”

“We’ve had a small playpen in a small corner, and we gave up a table space to have it there”, founder Tory tells the Yorkshire Evening Post. “And it was always a part of what we wanted to do, because of our own children spending a lot of time here with us, and it’s just been so well received.”

“We are in a community area, not on a massive high street, and so many people have just taken to it and love that [Leeds Deli] is so family friendly.”

The new venue will feature a selection of wooden toys, cards and a play area, a shop and a a family friendly menu including “toddler tapas”, all cooked and prepared in the kitchen next door at Leeds Deli.

Once opened, Little Leeds will host a number of events along with being available for private parties and events. The new venue will also allow Leeds Deli to focus on its adult customers more than previously, appealing more to people without children.

To help fund the project, a Crowdfunder has been launched today (June 2) that will go on for 28 days, aiming to raise £20,000. The fund includes a range of pledges and rewards for supporters including a first peek at the cafe and a year's supply of pizza.

Currently a hair salon, construction of Little Leeds is starting this month, and Tory is hopeful the venue will open its doors to families in mid to late August.

Nick Colley & Tory Fox-Hill with their eldest son, Harper outside the new venue.