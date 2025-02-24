Four restaurants in Leeds were honoured at the third edition of a prestigious industry award.

The Nation's Curry Awards 2025, held in Blackburn on February 17, celebrated the best the UK has to offer, with prizes awarded across various categories.

Among this year's winners, Bengal Lounge Wetherby received the award for Best of Yorkshire.

Bengal Lounge Wetherby was crowned "Best in Yorkshire". | Submitted

Owner Bhoktiar Hussain celebrated the achievement, saying: "What a fantastic evening! We are overjoyed to declare that our Indian restaurant has won the honourable Nation's Curry Awards' Best of Yorkshire title!

"Without the commitment, enthusiasm, and labour of our incredible team - from the kitchen to the front of house - this accomplishment would not have been possible.

"It means the world to us. Our chef and business partner deserve special recognition for their skill and dedication in creating Bengal Lounge into what it is today.”

He added: "Above all, we would want to sincerely thank our amazing customers, whose unwavering love, support, and commitment have been the key to our success. You deserve this award as much as we do!"

Other local winners included Aarti Bar & Restaurant on Swinegate, which won the prize for Customer Service of the Year, Delhi Wala Food, awarded Street Food Restaurant of the Year, and Punjabi Heaven, crowned Punjabi Restaurant of the Year.