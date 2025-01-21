Bengal Lounge: Indian restaurant in Wetherby ranked among top in world by Tripadvisor
Bengal Lounge, on High Street, has been recognised by the review site for its consistently positive reviews.
It has picked up the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024, prompting an ecstatic response from the team.
Bhoktiar Hussain said “We are incredibly honoured to be recognised once again in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.
“This achievement would not be possible without the support of our lovely customers and the hard work of our team. Their commitment to delivering outstanding dining experiences every day is what makes moments like this possible.”
Bengal Lounge has earned its reputation as one of the top Indian restaurants in the region for its mouth-watering menu and takeaway service.
Mr Hussain continued: “Thank you to all our guests and staff for helping us reach this milestone.
“We are proud to be among travellers’ favourites this year, and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional experiences.”
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travellers and diners. The award is based on genuine feedback from those who have visited and left reviews over a 12-month period.
