Bengal Lounge: Indian restaurant in Wetherby ranked among top in world by Tripadvisor

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A restaurant in Wetherby has been ranked among the top 10 per cent in the world by Tripadvisor.

Bengal Lounge, on High Street, has been recognised by the review site for its consistently positive reviews.

Bengal Lounge, in Wetherby has been ranked among the top 10 per cent in the world by Tripadvisor.Bengal Lounge, in Wetherby has been ranked among the top 10 per cent in the world by Tripadvisor.
Bengal Lounge, in Wetherby has been ranked among the top 10 per cent in the world by Tripadvisor. | Google

It has picked up the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024, prompting an ecstatic response from the team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Bhoktiar Hussain said “We are incredibly honoured to be recognised once again in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

“This achievement would not be possible without the support of our lovely customers and the hard work of our team. Their commitment to delivering outstanding dining experiences every day is what makes moments like this possible.”

Bengal Lounge has earned its reputation as one of the top Indian restaurants in the region for its mouth-watering menu and takeaway service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Hussain continued: “Thank you to all our guests and staff for helping us reach this milestone.

“We are proud to be among travellers’ favourites this year, and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional experiences.”

As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travellers and diners. The award is based on genuine feedback from those who have visited and left reviews over a 12-month period.

Related topics:Wetherby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice