Foley’s Tap House plans to celebrate its long-awaited return with a Queen's Platinum Jubilee takeover weekend, complete with a special line-up of guest ales just as its previous regulars would expect.

Located in a magnificent Grade II listed building on the Headrow, the Black Sheep Brewery pub has 12 cask lines in total, with six serving Black Sheep’s own beers and six serving guest beers on rotation.

Foley’s Tap House in The Headrow has reopened for the first time since 2020.

The pub has 10 kegs too, split between Black Sheep’s brands and guest breweries from near and far.

It will also be offering Black Sheep’s 5 Barrel Project range, showcasing specialist craft beers from the Yorkshire brewery.

Brewery chief executive Charlene Lyons said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to open the doors of Mr Foley’s once again – and just in time for the four-day, celebratory weekend.

“We know that Foley’s has been sorely missed by many Leeds locals since its closure in March 2020, so we hope that the people of Leeds will come along to our takeover weekend and join us in raising a glass to the Queen."

The Jubilee takeover weekend will see Oslo-based brewery Amundsen take over the guest keg lines, and Yorkshire brewery Turning Point take over the guest cask lines.

Along with the guest beers will be a permanently available selection of Yorkshire-based Black Sheep Brewery’s beers, including its new carbon neutral cask beer, Respire.