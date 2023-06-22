Whether it be a flat white, caramel frappuccino, bagel or croissant, Leeds coffee shops and cafes do it best.
There is no shortage of cafes in Leeds and it can be difficult to decide where to go next, where to try the best coffee and the best food. We have rounded up seven of the best rated coffee shops in the city centre – according to Google reviews.
Here are seven of the top-rated cafes in the city centre.
7 of the best coffee shops and cafes in Leeds
2. La Bottega Milanese
La Bottega Milanese has a 4.6 star rating from 829 Google reviews. A customer at La Bottega Milanese said: "Great coffee shop just off Park Row. Coffee is tasty and great cakes too. I had the pistachio cheesecake which was gorgeous! Often busy but a nice chill atmosphere if you can grab a seat. Worth visiting over the usual chain of high street coffee shops." Photo: Simon Hulme
3. 92 Degrees
92 Degrees, Clay Pit Lane, has a rating of 4.8 from 133 reviews. A customer said: "A very interesting place with simple decoration within the coffee shop. The staff are friendly, the coffee is very good. It's a good place to chill out and grab a cuppa coffee." Photo: Google
4. Laynes Espresso
Laynes Espresso has a rating of 4.6 stars from more than 1400 Google reviews. A customer at Laynes Espresso said: "Both the coffee and food here are incredibly good. I had more than a cup of coffee and tried the apple crumble danish with custard & the baked ham and hash. Both were so delicious that I just sat there feeling incredibly happy. The staff were really professional and friendly too." Photo: Tony Johnson