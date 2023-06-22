Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show

Leeds cafes: Seven of the best city centre cafes according to Google reviews including Laynes and Wapentake

Whether it be a flat white, caramel frappuccino, bagel or croissant, Leeds coffee shops and cafes do it best.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

There is no shortage of cafes in Leeds and it can be difficult to decide where to go next, where to try the best coffee and the best food. We have rounded up seven of the best rated coffee shops in the city centre – according to Google reviews.

It will no surprise to many that the infamous Laynes Espresso, on New Station Street, and La Bottega Milanese, on Bond Court, has made it on this list. Laynes Espresso is widely known for truly revolutionising the independent coffee scene in the city and has recently undergone refurbishment. La Bottega Milanese brought Milan to Leeds and quickly became a local favourite.

Here are seven of the top-rated cafes in the city centre.

Here are 7 of the best coffee shops and cafes in Leeds - according to Google reviews.

1. 7 of the best coffee shops and cafes in Leeds

Here are 7 of the best coffee shops and cafes in Leeds - according to Google reviews. Photo: NW

Photo Sales
La Bottega Milanese has a 4.6 star rating from 829 Google reviews. A customer at La Bottega Milanese said: "Great coffee shop just off Park Row. Coffee is tasty and great cakes too. I had the pistachio cheesecake which was gorgeous! Often busy but a nice chill atmosphere if you can grab a seat. Worth visiting over the usual chain of high street coffee shops."

2. La Bottega Milanese

La Bottega Milanese has a 4.6 star rating from 829 Google reviews. A customer at La Bottega Milanese said: "Great coffee shop just off Park Row. Coffee is tasty and great cakes too. I had the pistachio cheesecake which was gorgeous! Often busy but a nice chill atmosphere if you can grab a seat. Worth visiting over the usual chain of high street coffee shops." Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
92 Degrees, Clay Pit Lane, has a rating of 4.8 from 133 reviews. A customer said: "A very interesting place with simple decoration within the coffee shop. The staff are friendly, the coffee is very good. It's a good place to chill out and grab a cuppa coffee."

3. 92 Degrees

92 Degrees, Clay Pit Lane, has a rating of 4.8 from 133 reviews. A customer said: "A very interesting place with simple decoration within the coffee shop. The staff are friendly, the coffee is very good. It's a good place to chill out and grab a cuppa coffee." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Laynes Espresso has a rating of 4.6 stars from more than 1400 Google reviews. A customer at Laynes Espresso said: "Both the coffee and food here are incredibly good. I had more than a cup of coffee and tried the apple crumble danish with custard & the baked ham and hash. Both were so delicious that I just sat there feeling incredibly happy. The staff were really professional and friendly too."

4. Laynes Espresso

Laynes Espresso has a rating of 4.6 stars from more than 1400 Google reviews. A customer at Laynes Espresso said: "Both the coffee and food here are incredibly good. I had more than a cup of coffee and tried the apple crumble danish with custard & the baked ham and hash. Both were so delicious that I just sat there feeling incredibly happy. The staff were really professional and friendly too." Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:LeedsGoogleNew Station StreetLa Bottega Milanese