Residence 74 is set to open a new cafe and cocktail bar in North Road, Headingley. Residence 74 opened its first cafe in Ireland Wood in 2018 and has become popular for its breakfasts and brunch. Its second venue, Vine Deli and Bakery by Residence, opened in Otley Road last year.

The third site will be Residence 74’s biggest yet – split over two floors, with exposed brick, neon signs and lush plants. The venue's floor-to-ceiling windows promise a bright and airy space with plenty of natural light, with space for 45 covers in the restaurant and 16 in the bar. The first floor has been designed to cater to private parties and on weekends it will host a new bottomless brunch.

The menu will include the cafe’s signature Full English, with veggie, vegan and gluten free options available, as well as spruced-up Avo on Toast with roasted veggies, pesto and feta, or the Eggs Residence – a twist on eggs benedict with the usual hollandaise and English muffin but with crispy bacon and hash browns.

When day turns to night, diners can enjoy a range of creative small plates, from pulled pork croquettes, prawn saganaki to Korean fried cauliflower, along with larger plates including open Greek kebabs, a chicken Parmi and a sweet potato curry. There will also be a range of cocktails, including tiki-inspired tipples from South America and gin serves.

Owner Salar Eftekhary said: "We’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of support from so many loyal customers since opening Residence 74 back in 2018 and can’t wait to begin the next chapter of our story. Our Headingley venue will feel familiar to regulars, but with enough twists to make it fresh at the same time.

‘’We wanted to create a space that could effortlessly transition from daytime breakfast and brunch to a lively cocktail and evening light bites venue. I’m confident we’ve achieved this - it’s a beautiful venue and our new menus are our tastiest to date. Team Residence 74 is prepped for what we hope will be our busiest and best year to date.”