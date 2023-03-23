Fat Annie’s serve plant-based American-style street food in Kirkgate Market and have a penchant for bold creations. They once served up a burger featuring both Biscoff and meat-free bacon, and their latest invention has been named the ‘Kirkgate Reaper’.

The hot dog features fried onions, crispy onions, jalapenos, cheese and extra hot sriracha sauce, as well as Carolina Reaper sauce, which contains the world’s hottest pepper.

Owner James Stock said: “We always run specials, we’re always looking for new and interesting burgers and hot dogs to push the boundaries and get people talking a bit. One of them was a Biscoff and bacon burger, which divided opinion a bit. We’ve got a regular off-menu item that we rotate. We thought we wouldn’t put it on the full menu, with the heat levels it’s a bit specialist.

"Basically, we advertise it on socials and people that follow us, if they fancy trying it, can ask one of the staff members and we will pull it together. It’s a bit of a talking point and a bit of fun. We want to show eating a plant-based diet doesn't have to be wholesome or boring but can be tasty and fun.”