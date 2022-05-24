Leeds business Oula Creative Catering to serve colourful treats at Jubilee Bank Holiday pop-up event

A luxury Leeds catering company known for serving the stars of the city is hosting an outdoor pop-up event for the Jubilee Bank Holiday.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 11:45 am

Oula Creative Catering, founded by Megha 'Megs' Gulati, took off during lockdown as diners looked for restaurant-quality treats at home.

It has catered for many famous faces including Leeds United stars Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling and Mateusz Klich.

Megs is running an outdoor pop-up event at the Seven Arts venue in Chapel Allerton from Thursday June 2-Saturday June 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Oula Creative Catering will serve colourful brioche hotdogs and sweet treats at the pop-up event

Read More

Read More
The Ivy Leeds launches afternoon tea 'fit for a queen' for Jubilee Bank Holiday ...

She will serve her colourful and vibrant food, including coloured brioche hotdogs, loaded pink flatbreads and vegan chickpea pancakes.

There will be fried finger food, including chicken tenders with pineapple chili and honey mustard dipping sauce and vegan sweetcorn fritters.

And the star of the show will be Megs' popular sweet treats, a huge display in true Oula style.

Megha 'Megs' Gulati is the founder of Oula Creative Catering (Photo: Gary Longbottom)
LeedsStuart DallasLeeds UnitedMateusz KlichLuke Ayling