Oula Creative Catering, founded by Megha 'Megs' Gulati, took off during lockdown as diners looked for restaurant-quality treats at home.

Megs is running an outdoor pop-up event at the Seven Arts venue in Chapel Allerton from Thursday June 2-Saturday June 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oula Creative Catering will serve colourful brioche hotdogs and sweet treats at the pop-up event

She will serve her colourful and vibrant food, including coloured brioche hotdogs, loaded pink flatbreads and vegan chickpea pancakes.

There will be fried finger food, including chicken tenders with pineapple chili and honey mustard dipping sauce and vegan sweetcorn fritters.

And the star of the show will be Megs' popular sweet treats, a huge display in true Oula style.