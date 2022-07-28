Hosted by beer expert Mike Hampshire, Leeds Beer Tours takes attendees on a journey through some of the most loved pubs and bars in the city, one beer at a time.

"I started the tours in 2019 after leaving an 18 year career in IT to follow my passion for the beer industry,” Mike explained.

Mike Hampshire, owner of Leeds Beer Tour, at Whitelocks.

"I initially started running tours once a month in 2019, but I went full time with weekly availability after the final period of the pandemic lockdown in 2021.”

Exploring the history of craft beer this weekend, Mike will take beer lovers across Briggate and beyond to hit popular pubs such as Brew York, the Turk's Head and Friends of Ham.

A total of ten different craft beers are included as part of the tour, varying in style and strength to appeal to all taste

buds.

Mike Hampshire, owner of Leeds Beer Tour, at Tetleys.

Each beer is served in either third pint, half pint, or bottle sharing measures, allowing guests to sample a wide range of delights throughout the afternoon.

Mike said: "I think attendees will learn a lot through each three and a half hour tour, delivered in a fun and interactive way with drinks included!”

With several awards tucked under his belt and host of five star ratings online, Mike’s beer tours have established him as a pivotal figure in the Leeds beer and cider scene.

Currently Mike runs a total of three tours across Leeds: the Leeds Heritage Beer Tour, the Leeds Craft Beer Tour and the most recent addition – the Leeds Craft Cider Tour.

The best part [of running the tours] has got to be meeting new people,” Mike went on to say.

“I welcome local, domestic, and international tourists on the tour and it’s great to show people Leeds’ rich heritage and the amazing things it has to offer today.

"It doesn’t matter where people are from or how well they know Leeds, everyone leaves the tour having learned something.”