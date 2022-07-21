The inspiring story behind huge new mural painted by a Leeds mum and daughter

Leeds City Council commissioned local artist Melody Sutherland earlier this year to create a series of interactive art installations in Merrion Gardens.

She was tasked with using her talents to shine a light on the stories of people of marginalised genders – including young women and girls – from Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council commissioned local artist Melody Sutherland and her mother Nicola Sutherland to paint a mural at Merrion Gardens.

And Melody has done exactly that, working in conjunction with her mum, Nicola, who is herself an artist, to produce a pair of colourful large-scale murals on the gatehouse-type building that runs along the northern edge of the gardens.

Speaking about the project, Melody said: “This has been massively rewarding to work on and I’m really pleased with the results – hopefully it makes Merrion Gardens a more welcoming and inclusive space for all.

“A big thank you to everyone who has lent their support, including my mum, the council and, of course, the young people who spoke so honestly and movingly about their life experiences."

As part of her work on the project, Melody interviewed 10 people of marginalised genders aged from ten to 26 about their lives, their hopes for the future and their views on the wider world.

Melody was tasked with using her talents to shine a light on the stories of people of marginalised genders.

The faces of two of her interviewees feature on the gatehouse murals, while metre-square portraits of the other eight will shortly be going up on the site’s perimeter railings.

An information board is also being installed that will display a QR code linking to a YouTube documentary about the project which has been pulled together by up-and-coming film-maker Rob Whiteley.

Leeds councillor Jonathan Pryor said: “The new artwork looks tremendous, it adds a real splash of colour to a much-loved spot in the city centre. Just as important, though, is the message it sends out – that our city is a place where people of all backgrounds can feel welcome and live their best lives."

Melody’s artwork will be officially unveiled to the public at a free launch event in Merrion Gardens on Saturday 30 July.

Melody’s artwork will be officially unveiled to the public at a free launch event in Merrion Gardens on Saturday 30 July.