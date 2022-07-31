The city’s restaurant scene has bounced back tremendously following the pandemic, and we are lucky enough to get to review them here at the YEP.

Here are the best restaurants our reviewers have eaten at in 2021 and 2022 so far.

Restaurants are given a score out of ten for food, value, atmosphere and service. Those scores have been averaged out to give a total - and they are presented here in descending order.

1. Here are the best-rated restaurants according to YEP reviewers

2. The Forde - 9.25 The Forde in Horsforth scored 10 for atmosphere, 10 for food, 9 for service and 8 for value. Pictured is founder Matt Healy.

3. Archive - 9 Archive in Kirkstall Road scored 8 for atmosphere, 9 for food, 9 for service and 10 for value.

4. Blackhouse - 8.75 Blackhouse in East Parade scored 9 for atmosphere, 9 for food, 9 for service and 8 for value.