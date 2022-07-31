Leeds restaurants: The best places to eat in the city according to Yorkshire Evening Post reviewers

Leeds is full of fabulous restaurants, from posh fine-dining institutions to casual street food eateries.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 4:30 pm

The city’s restaurant scene has bounced back tremendously following the pandemic, and we are lucky enough to get to review them here at the YEP.

Here are the best restaurants our reviewers have eaten at in 2021 and 2022 so far.

Restaurants are given a score out of ten for food, value, atmosphere and service. Those scores have been averaged out to give a total - and they are presented here in descending order.

1. Collage Maker-28-Jul-2022-01.55-PM.jpg

Here are the best-rated restaurants according to YEP reviewers

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. The Forde - 9.25

The Forde in Horsforth scored 10 for atmosphere, 10 for food, 9 for service and 8 for value. Pictured is founder Matt Healy.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

3. Archive - 9

Archive in Kirkstall Road scored 8 for atmosphere, 9 for food, 9 for service and 10 for value.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Blackhouse - 8.75

Blackhouse in East Parade scored 9 for atmosphere, 9 for food, 9 for service and 8 for value.

Photo: Blackhouse

Photo Sales
LeedsYorkshire Evening PostRestaurants
Next Page
Page 1 of 4