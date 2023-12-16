It’s been a few years since the the hospitality sector in Leeds can say it enjoyed a merry Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The festive season is typically the most fruitful for the bars and clubs that give the city its great reputation as a fantastic place to socialise; as an abundance of work parties and festive merriment help build up the banks before Dry January.

However Covid, the cost of living crisis and train strikes have heaped misery on the city’s hospitality sector in the last three years, meaning venues were hoping for a return to normality over Christmas 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But bars in Leeds have said that the season is not looking as rosy as they hoped; with the return of the Christmas market after four years away contributing to their ills.

Lazy Lounge owner Tom Bailey said that this festive season is looking like being another 'wet fart'. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Rosita Rogers, who owns Distrikt Bar on Duncan Street, was one to highlight the issues with the Christmas market, saying that because it was so expensive people are “less inclined to go out after.”

She added that the venues around the city centre were facing similar problems saying: “Everyone is asking the same question – why is it not busy?

"We used to get anxious in the lead up to Christmas with how busy it would get but we don’t anymore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that there was an “amazing” boom after the Covid restrictions were lifted but that since then the rising prices and various struggles had deterred people from going out.

Hoist general manager Louis Hood said that he has been looking forward to his year's festive season after train strikes 'decimated' trade last year.

Tom Bailey, who owns Lazy Lounge and Leeds Postal Service at West Point, also flagged the issues with the Christmas market, saying: “There’s more pop up bars than previously and they’re spread out over the city centre so it’s impacted more people.”

He also said that there has been a downturn in the number of Christmas parties being booked, but also the number of people turning up to those that are scheduled.

"It’s a running theme”, he said. “We had a party of 150 on Tuesday and only 60 people turned up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are seeing that the bookings numbers still aren’t anywhere near what they used to be and the ones we’ve got are not the numbers we were expecting.”

Glen Cooper was also optimistic, saying that business was as good as it had ever been in the Wellington Place region of the city

He added that he the bars also used to make money at Christmas time from vouchers for meals or drink tasting sessions but that this had also been at a far lower rate due to peoples’ lack of funds.

He said: “Costs keep going up but people don’t have the funds. It’s a terrible catch 22.

"This Christmas is turning into another wet fart sadly, which every one since Covid has been.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One thing that most in the hospitality sector agree should be assessed is the 20% they pay of VAT on food and drink is extortionate, with many such as Mr Bailey calling on the Government for lower rates seen across Europe.

While concerns about the affects of homeworking, train strikes and roadworks in the centre were raised, bars at West Point have also had to contend with a set of scaffolding being erected outside their bars which has caused a detriment to business this year.

Among those affected has been Toast, whose general manager Jacob Georgallis said that things had actually picked up since the sun went in and people were more inclined to stay indoors.

He said: “We are still down on last year but we are hoping to see things creep up with the Christmas bookings. But there’s a hell of a lot of catching up to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comparatively there was little trepidation from the bars in the business-heavy end of the city, with spots in Wellington Place all giving an indication that their clientele were happy to spend the money.

Glen Cooper went as far as to say that the two bars he co-owns – Sociable Folk and The Good Luck Club – were doing “better than ever” as more and more developments have gone up and the footfall in the area has grown.

Mr Cooper, who opened the two sites before the rapid boom in development, said: “The wider issues are not affecting us like they are places in the city centre because the population has grown so much and there’s now a lot of wealthy people working down here. We are lucky in that sense.

"I think because people are working from home a lot more it means they’re more inclined to go out for a drink when they’ve finished in the office. People are well and truly past Covid now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s not what I expected. I thought that we’d be staring down a barrel.”

Louis Hood, general manager at Hoist, said he was looking forward to the bar’s first proper Christmas season after train strikes “obliterated” trade last year and led to a good number of parties being cancelled.