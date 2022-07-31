The offer is part of Black Sheep Brewery’s year-long celebrations as it reaches its 30th anniversary.

Pints of its flagship cask beer, Black Sheep Best Bitter, will be £1.29 at all of its pubs today (Sunday) and Monday – coinciding with Yorkshire Day.

People in Leeds can enjoy the cheap pint at Foley’s Tap House in Leeds city centre and Black Sheep Tap and Kitchen in Chapel Allerton.

£1.29 was the price of a pint of Best Bitter in 1992 when Black Sheep Brewery was founded.

As well as the Yorkshire Day offer, the brewery will host a ‘Big Birthday Bash’ at its Visitor Centre in Masham on September 17.