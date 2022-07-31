Black Sheep Brewery selling pints in Leeds pubs for just £1.29 to mark Yorkshire Day

Two Leeds pubs are selling beer for just £1.29 to mark Yorkshire Day.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 2:02 pm

The offer is part of Black Sheep Brewery’s year-long celebrations as it reaches its 30th anniversary.

Pints of its flagship cask beer, Black Sheep Best Bitter, will be £1.29 at all of its pubs today (Sunday) and Monday – coinciding with Yorkshire Day.

People in Leeds can enjoy the cheap pint at Foley’s Tap House in Leeds city centre and Black Sheep Tap and Kitchen in Chapel Allerton.

Black Sheep Brewery is selling pints of its flagship beer for just £1.29

£1.29 was the price of a pint of Best Bitter in 1992 when Black Sheep Brewery was founded.

As well as the Yorkshire Day offer, the brewery will host a ‘Big Birthday Bash’ at its Visitor Centre in Masham on September 17.

CEO Charlene Lyons said: “These events are two of the biggest in our calendar – Yorkshire Day and our 30th birthday – so it felt only right that we mark the occasions the best way we know how.”

