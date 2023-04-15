3 . Kirkstall Bridge Inn

This riverside pub is part of Kirkstall Brewery, located on the Grade II Kirkstall bridge over the River Aire. The pub is rated 4.6 stars out of five, with visitors saying: "Good garden with a flowing amber river of beer." Seating in the beer garden operates on a first come, first served basis. Address: 12 Bridge Rd, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3BW Photo: National World