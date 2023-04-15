With the summer sun getting ever closer, you may be thinking more and more about where best to enjoy a day out in the coming months.
With plenty of choices both in the city centre and in and around the suburbs, we’ve picked out 11 of of our favourites:
1. Water Lane Boathouse
Water Lane Boathouse is a bi-level pub by the water, offering seasonal fare in a relaxed environment with a roomy outdoor area. With DJs every weekend and Neapolitan-style pizza cooked on site, visitors can make the most out of the sunshine here.
Address: Canal Wharf, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5PS Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen
Celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2023, the Belgrave Music Hall's roof terrace has been a favourite for locals in the decade it has been open. Always offering great drinks and food, the Belgrave is well worth a visit.
Address: Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP Photo: James Hardisty
3. Kirkstall Bridge Inn
This riverside pub is part of Kirkstall Brewery, located on the Grade II Kirkstall bridge over the River Aire. The pub is rated 4.6 stars out of five, with visitors saying: "Good garden with a flowing amber river of beer." Seating in the beer garden operates on a first come, first served basis.
Address: 12 Bridge Rd, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3BW Photo: National World
4. Springwell: North Brewing Company
This 21,000 square foot brewery has food stalls and plenty of beer to enjoy in their expansive outdoor seating area. DJs also perform vinyl sets at Springwell all weekend.
Address: Springwell Works, Buslingthorpe Ln, Leeds LS7 2DF Photo: Springwell