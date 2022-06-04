I've been to a hell of a lot of wine bars in my time, and if I'm quite honest with you, I've always found them a little uptight.

Full of bland black dresses and Hugo Boss suits, the stuffy nature of a place that is supposed to be about kicking back has always been a bit of a turn-off for me, so you can imagine my delight in stumbling across a place called The Lazy Lounge.

Lazy Lounge offers all the home comforts of your living room, but with a little more pizazz.

Located on Wellington Street in the city centre, The Lazy Lounge is exactly that. Warm, relaxing and what feels like the living room of your dreams, this bar is perfect for an after-work drink where a quick loosening of the tie would feel more than appropriate.

Decked out with quirky vintage seats and kitsch wall decor, the homely feel of this place is all the more appealing when you sink into one of their worn-in sofas with a glass of wine in hand.

This was exactly our plan; me and my partner headed straight for the bar upon entry, eyeing up the array of wines tucked away behind our server.

Seeing that we were a little unsure of what to go for, she immediately poured us a glass of a sweet red that she recommended to us, talking us through the other wines on offer if this one wasn't to our liking.

Finding it a little too sickly, our bartender pulled out a bottle of Flor Del Inca, a warm malbec from Argentina, and we fell head over heels in love with its bold flavour.

After ordering two large glasses of this we sat ourselves down in a little nook, dimly lit with enough privacy that we could enjoy our conversation in peace.

As we chatted over our new favourite wine, the fairy lights draped across the bar and bannisters twinkled in a way that lit the room with just the right amount of ambience for a Tuesday night.

It's clear from this that it is all in the subtle details at The Lazy Lounge; the attention to detail and the creation of an atmosphere are something they have thought about when decorating the bar.

And it works; the beauty and comfortable nature of the place meant we found ourselves sitting in the same spot, ordering one more glass of malbec, until closing time crept in.

Factfile

Address: D, Wellington St, Leeds LS1 4JY

Telephone: 0113 244 6055

Opening hours: Sun, Mon: Closed, Tues, Weds: 3pm-10pm, Thurs: 3pm-11pm, Fri, Sat: 12pm-12am.

Scores

Drinks : 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10