Here are six beer and cider festivals in Leeds to attend this summer.

Horsforth Brewery Beer Festival

Leeds International Beer Festival held at Leeds Town Hall. Pictured Mike Wallis, pulling a pint of Salty Kiss on the Magic Rock stand. Photo: James Hardisty

29 April to 1 May at Horsforth Brewery

Horsforth Brewery Beer Festival launches this year with a host of beers on offer to ticket holders.

Booking is required to attend with the following slots allocated:

Friday: 11.30am – 5pm, 6pm – 11pm

Leeds International Beer Festival in 2016. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Saturday: 11.30am – 5pm, 6pm – 11pm

Sunday: 12.30pm – 5.30pm

Sausage and Cider Fest

30 April 2022 at Royal Armouries

Explore the Royal Armouries like never before with a plethora of sausages in all different shapes, sizes and flavours, and plenty of cider to wash it down.

Tickets are available from Ticket Tailor for the final evening session.

Crafty Dogg Beer Festival Ilkley

30 April to 1 May at Kings Hall and Winter Gardens

Crafty Dogg's Beer Festival is a brand new beer festival coming to Ilkley this spring.

This is a craft beer festival where the breweries attending either brew in Yorkshire or have ties to the area.

Tickets gain you access to the venue and a glass for you to use and take home after.

Hop City

2 June to 4 June at Northern Monk Refectory

Serving the best hoppy beers from all of the world, from hazy pales to light and fruity IPAs, Hop City is the ideal trip for a summer bank holiday.

Sample beers from 40 different breweries on site, enjoy food from one of several food vendors and kick back and enjoy the entertainment on show.

Tickets are available from Ticket Web for each day.

Curry and Beer Festival

3 July at Roundhay Park

This year's event will see the festival team up with a selection of independent breweries for the first time including; North Brewing Co, Kirkstall Brewery, Piglove Brewing Co and Kingfisher Indian Beer.

Expect spicy cuisine to tantalise taste buds in the central food court, plus an international food village for those that fancy something a bit different.

Tickets are available from Skiddle, with kids under five entering for free.

Leeds International Beer Festival

8 September to 11 September at Leeds Town Hall

Leeds International Beer Festival returns to Leeds Town Hall this September with another star-studded collection of beers and street food from around the UK.