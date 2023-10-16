Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Park Square Leeds: Listed Building Consent granted for development of new IVF clinic in Grade II listed building

Leeds City Council has granted Listed Building Consent for the construction of a new IVF clinic at Park Square.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
In the application, which was approved on Thursday October 12, IVF fertility clinic Access Fertility proposed “internal alterations including general refurbishment” at the Grade II listed building on 25 Park Square, Leeds.

Access Fertility works with a number of clinics around the UK providing IVF treatment, but does not currently have any partner clinics in Leeds.

The Georgian townhouse was built around 1806-1815 as part of the Park Square residential development, and served as a three-storey home and later as a solicitors office, before becoming vacant.

Leeds City Council has granted Listed Building Consent for plans to build a new IVF clinic in Leeds. Picture by GoogleLeeds City Council has granted Listed Building Consent for plans to build a new IVF clinic in Leeds. Picture by Google
Leeds City Council has granted Listed Building Consent for plans to build a new IVF clinic in Leeds. Picture by Google

In the application heritage assessment, Garry Miller Heritage Consultancy writes: “The Grade II designation of the application property denoted that it, along with numbers 24 and 25A, is of national importance for its special architectural and historic interest. 

“Its significance essentially derives from this special interest, which is that of a late Georgian town house of circa 1806-1815, built as part of the prestigious Park Square residential development. This significance is embodied in the form, appearance and internal and external features of the original building, along with its setting within the square. 

“Various later alterations, such as modern partitions and suspended ceilings, do not possess any interest in this regard and hence are of low importance. The building also makes a positive contribution to the conservation area, but in terms of its external envelope only. 

“The proposal seeks consent for limited internal alterations to provide facilities for an IVF clinic. The scheme has been modified to take account of comments made by Leeds City Council at pre-application stage, which were in the main favourable.”

The proposed development of the IVF clinic will primarily involve the subdivision of the existing internal spaces, and will not adversely affect any of the existing historic features.

While Leeds City Council has granted the project Listed Building Consent, it has not yet been granted a planning permission for the development to begin.

Access Fertility has been contacted for a comment.

