Josh Whitehead has taken over the kitchen at Kino, Opera North’s restaurant on New Briggate. A semi-finalist in MasterChef: The Professionals, Josh comes to Kino from The Coach and Horses in Harrogate and was previously executive chef at The Harewood Food and Drink Project.

Josh will be using the best British seasonal produce to create his trademark dishes, during an exclusive Test Kitchen which will run at the restaurant from Thursday May 25 to Sunday June 11 before performances at Leeds Grand Theatre and in the Howard Assembly Room.

Offering a selection of starters, mains and desserts, the fixed price menu offers two courses for £24 and three for £29, with choices including Roast Thirkleby Duck with Braised Endive and Pastry Velouté. Popcorn Polenta, Grilled Mushroom, Tempura Enoki and Grilled Onion is a nod to the restaurant’s former use as a cinema, and a full menu will be launched towards the end of June.

Josh Whitehead has been appointed the new head chef at Leeds restaurant Kino (Photo: Kino/Claire McClean Photography)

Josh said: “I am very excited to be joining Kino as they continue their journey in Leeds. My aim is to cook memorable dishes which make the most of the incredible produce available in the region. I can’t wait to hear what people have to say during our Test Kitchen dates.”

Housed in a recently-renovated Grade II-listed venue with a long history as an assembly hall, cinema and performance venue, the restaurant offers the best food, wine and beer from Yorkshire producers and local suppliers.

Kino is part of Opera North's £18million redevelopment, which includes the transformation of its Howard Assembly Room gig space. It has quickly established itself in the Leeds food scene since it opened in July last year, receiving praise from The Guardian food critic Jay Rayner.

