A top-rated Indian restaurant in Leeds has announced its plans to open a second site in the county.

Jodhpur in Kirkstall Road, Burley, opened in December 2023, taking over the former My Spice and Grill venue.

The venue, which is named after a city in the northern state of Rajasthan in India, serves authentic cuisine from the region and has been well-received by locals, becoming one of the best-rated Indian restaurants in Leeds.

And less than a year later, the business is ready to launch a second site.

Jodhpur in Kirkstall is set to open a second site soon. | Jodhpur UK

While details of the new restaurant have yet to be announced, owners of Jodhpur said it is the passion of customers that has “fueled” them to open.

The full Instagram post said: “With all your love and support, we’re thrilled to bring **Jodhpur** to a brand new location in Yorkshire!

“Your passion for our authentic flavours and vibrant atmosphere has fueled us, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand and share even more of our culinary journey with you.

“This new location is our way of saying thank you for every visit, every shared meal, and every bit of love you’ve shown us.

“As we get ready to open our doors, we’d love to answer any questions or hear what you’d like to see in the new space! Here’s to new beginnings, new flavours, and new memories with you all! Stay tuned for more updates — we can’t wait to welcome you soon!”

Jodhpur is the creation of chefs and friends Jatinder Singh and Satender Singh. The duo have been working alongside each other for the last 13 years in a number of restaurants across the city and down in the capital too. The new opening was their way of leaving their mark on the culinary scene in the city.