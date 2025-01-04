Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A top-rated Indian restaurant celebrating its first birthday in Leeds is set to open a second branch just 15 miles from the city.

Jodhpur UK serves authentic Rajasthani food. | Jodhpur UK

Now, just over a year later, the duo behind the exotic eatery have revealed that their much-anticipated second site will be based in Harrogate.

Scheduled to open later this year, chefs Jatinder, 35, and Satender Singh, 40, said they were “thrilled” to be bringing Jodhpur to the North Yorkshire town. They worked alongside each other for 13 years before opening their Burley restaurant.

In a statement announcing the new branch, the team said: “Jodhpur Restaurant, one of Leeds’ most beloved Indian dining destinations, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new branch in Harrogate.

“After a successful first year in Leeds, where we have been celebrated for our authentic Indian flavours and warm dining experience, we are now expanding to bring the taste of Jodhpur to Harrogate’s vibrant food scene.

“Our new location in Harrogate will officially open in the New Year, and we’re excited to share this milestone with the community.”