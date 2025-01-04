Jodhpur Harrogate: Top-rated Indian restaurant in Leeds reveals location of much-anticipated second branch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jodhpur, on Kirkstall Road, quickly won hearts with its authentic Rajasthani cuisine when it opened back in December 2023.
Now, just over a year later, the duo behind the exotic eatery have revealed that their much-anticipated second site will be based in Harrogate.
Scheduled to open later this year, chefs Jatinder, 35, and Satender Singh, 40, said they were “thrilled” to be bringing Jodhpur to the North Yorkshire town. They worked alongside each other for 13 years before opening their Burley restaurant.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
In a statement announcing the new branch, the team said: “Jodhpur Restaurant, one of Leeds’ most beloved Indian dining destinations, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new branch in Harrogate.
“After a successful first year in Leeds, where we have been celebrated for our authentic Indian flavours and warm dining experience, we are now expanding to bring the taste of Jodhpur to Harrogate’s vibrant food scene.
“Our new location in Harrogate will officially open in the New Year, and we’re excited to share this milestone with the community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.