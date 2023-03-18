Located on Call Lane with some of the best bars in the city, Jake’s Bar is an underground cocktail bar. On weekends, it is well-known that there are often long queues to get into the venue.

My friend and I visited the bar on a quieter weekday, wanting to enjoy the impressive roster of cocktails the bar-goers of the city rave about without fighting to get to the bar and we were very pleasantly surprised. From espresso martinis to whiskey sours, there really is something for everyone but if there isn’t, the bartenders are able to 'rustle something up’ to suit preferences.

Thanks to it being quiet, I had the opportunity to ask the bartender if they would be able to make me a mocktail – something that wasn’t on the menu. Without a second of hesitation, the bartender replied that she would be happy to do so before asking what my preferences were.

Espresso martini, passionfruit mocktail, 'piece of cake' from Jake's Bar on Call Lane.

Opting for something fruity, I was handed a delicious passionfruit, pineapple and lemon mocktail while my friend enjoyed an espresso martini which was priced at a standard £9.50 and delivered in a frozen glass to keep the drink cooler for longer – a thoughtful touch.

As we chatted away, we took in the venue. The spacious bar had plenty of room for dancing, many tables for two and comfortable booths for groups with gorgeous dimmed lighting.

Our second round of drinks included a ‘piece of cake’ for my friend and another makeshift mocktail for myself. The ‘piece of cake’, which was true to its name and pleasantly smelt like a cake, was made with Slane Irish, Creme de Mure, Jake’s Coffee Liqueur, coffee and hazelnut.

The bartender happily asked me if I wanted something different to try and said she could make something sweet but “chocolatey” this time, as opposed to fruity. She thought long and hard about what to include before she handed me a milk-based drink. The caramel and vanilla syrups she included, among other ingredients, made for a delicious drink – and would only set me back £2.50.

Jake's Bar is located on Call Lane and has a wealth of incredible cocktails to try.

As the night went on, the venue filled with more people – a couple and a few groups of friends – and the hip hop and R&B music got louder. It then became clear to us that any outing to the venue, regardless of the number of people there, would result in an enjoyable evening because the staff have a genuine care for customers’ experiences.

Factfile

Address: 29 Call Ln, Leeds LS1 7BT

Telephone:

Opening hours: Sunday to Wednesday, 5pm-2am, Thursday and Friday, 5pm-3am, Saturday, 12pm-4am

Website: jakesbar.co.uk

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10