The restaurants offered dining experiences to titillate and tantalise the taste buds of foodies across the city. It was a decade when Leeds's dining scene was thriving with eateries to cater for all tastes and budgets. The menu will probably have included culinary treats such as French onion soup, lobster bisque, pasta primavera as well as sushi, quiche, goat cheese and pesto. How many of these restaurants around the city do you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook