It’s not often I have as much to say about the decor of a place as the food, but Iberica cultivates an entire experience with each and every meal.

Guided into a beautiful, expansive dining room, the waiter quickly seats us on a well set table in the middle of the restaurant, far enough away from the bar that we can enjoy our own chit chat.

Iberica impresses with both its fantastic food and show-stopping listed location.

Immediately our eyes are drawn upwards to what must be one of the most beautiful ceilings in Leeds; painted blue with gorgeous murals, a huge dome window sheds light onto us as we take a look at the drinks menu.

Of course, we opt for red wine to go hand in hand with our tapas, the warm and fruity nature of it lending itself to a true taste of Spain.

It’s after the prompt arrival of our drinks that we begin to speak in wonderment about the place we’re in; as someone who usually opts for a laid-back joint with wooden benches, Iberica feels superbly upmarket.

Yet despite the opulent feel to the place, the menu itself doesn’t break the bank as one would expect.

We ordered a total of four tapas dishes, plus some olives to share, and although Iberica definitely isn't the most affordable place we’ve been to for tapas in Leeds, it certainly isn’t out of reach for the average foodie.

Our most expensive indulgence came in the form of the grilled whole tiger king prawns, totalling at nearly £18 for five but worth every succulent, juicy bite.

We partnered the prawns with a tortilla, some charred aubergine and, of course, patatas bravas; the tortilla stealing the show with its gooey centre and fluffy potato and onion filling.

The charred aubergine came as a surprise to both of us; from the first mouthful we were unexpectedly hit by the smokiness of the Sujaira cheese, which partnered perfectly with the drizzled honey and sunflower seeds accompanying it.

Despite our worries that four tapas dishes weren’t enough, we were pleasantly surprised by how filling each dish was, and by the end of our meal we still had a few mouthfuls of patatas bravas and tortilla left over.

Factfile

Address: Hepper House, 17a E Parade, Leeds LS1 2BH

Telephone: 0113 403 7007

Opening hours: Sun-Mon: Closed, Tues-Thurs: 12pm-10.30pm, Fri: 12pm-11.30pm, Sat: 12pm-12am

Scores

Food: 9/10

Value: 6/10

Atmosphere: 9/10