I treated my Valentine to a romantic meal from Aldi - and it only cost £2.99

No reservation? No problem.

Aldi’s Valentine’s Day range is finally here, and a match made in heaven for those looking to host date night at home - starting at just £2.99 per head.

I tried out the cheapest meal deal from the supermarket giant and it didn’t disappoint.

Available in stores now, you can enjoy everything myself and partner did. From succulent seafood to delicious desserts, shoppers are guaranteed to be pulling on those heartstrings this February, not the purse strings.

‘The Mistress of Wine’, Sam Caporn, has also shared her top wine pairing for the dish, and it comes in under a fiver.

There is a vast range of Valentine’s treats available and the cheapest can be selected from the dishes below.

Specially Selected Heart Shaped Pizza - Spicy Pepperoni / Semi-dried Tomatoes & Mozzarella (£2.99, 375g/390g)

Valentine’s Day Mini Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.49, 145g) (as a side or starter)

Pink Mini Heart Pancakes (£1.49, 250g)

Optional: Prosecco Spumante DOC (£4.69, 75cl)*

TOTAL: £5.97 without wine, £10.72 with wine (£2.99 per person, £5.36 per person including wine)

Crust in time for Valentine’s Day, Aldi’s Specially Selected Heart Shaped Pizza (£2.99) is available in two flavours. Choose from the classic semi-dried tomatoes & mozzarella (390g) that’s wood fired to perfection or the spicy pepperoni (375g), topped with fiery red chillies.

We had both (February is not the month to worry about your waist line) and they were delicious, far better than any takeaway, but be sure to catch them from the oven before they burn as there is a fine line between crispy and cremated.

This was paired with Aldi’s Valentine’s Day Mini Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.49, 145g), a soft dough, topped with garlic spread, passata tomato sauce and gooey mozzarella cheese.

The evening was finished with Aldi’s Pink Mini Heart Pancakes (£1.49, 250g) a light sweet dish.

Accompany this with bubbles for under a fiver, with Aldi’s new Prosecco Spumante DOC (£4.69, 75cl), and your partner will not be disappointed.

Mistress of Wine, Sam Caporn, said: “What 'grows together goes together' and this Italian feast calls for a sparkling Italian Prosecco. This tipple is an ideal match for garlic bread and cheesy pizzas (whether that be margarita or salami) as the gentle bubbles refresh the palate. Bellissima!"

Other Valentine’s Day meal combinations at Aldi

Premium Meal Deal Menu:

Specially Selected Double Bubble Tempura Prawns with Sriracha Dip (£2.49, 190g)

Specially Selected Heart Shaped Pasta with Lobster (£2.99, 250g)

Specially Selected Cheesecake Slices (£1.99, 180g)

Optional: Prosecco Spumante DOC (£4.75, 75cl)*

TOTAL: £7.47 without wine, £12.22 with wine (£3.74 per person, £6.11 per person including wine)

Tasty Vegan Meal Menu:

Specially Selected Wild Mushroom/Tomato & Basil Arancini (£2.49,180g)

Specially Selected Gastro Galettes - Roasted Med Veg (£2.99, 200g)

Specially Selected Vegan Caramelised Biscuit Heart Sponge Pudding (£1.99, 250g)

Optional: Castellore Organic Prosecco Rosé (£7.99, 75cl)

TOTAL: £7.47 without wine, £15.46 with wine (£3.73 per person without wine, £7.73 per person including wine)

Full list of Aldi’s Valentine’s Day range

Starters:

NEW Valentine’s Breaded Cheese Hearts & Berry Compote (£2.49, 222g)

NEW Specially Selected Double Bubble Tempura Prawns with Sriracha Dip (£2.49, 190g)

NEW Specially Selected Tempura Prawns with Sweet Chilli Dip (£2.49, 190g)

Novelty Love Nuggets with Date Ketchup (£2.49, 350g)

Specially Selected Gastro Wild Mushroom/Tomato & Basil Arancini (£2.49,180g)

NEW Hoisin Duck/ Sweet & Sour Bao Buns (£2.49, 172g)

Specially Selected King Prawn & Scallop Thermidor Gratins (£3.99, 240g)

NEW Specially Selected Veuve Monsigny Champagne & Barber’s Vintage Cheddar Bake (£3.49, 150g)

Specially Selected Red Pepper Swirls Sharing Bread with Camembert (£3.99, 350g)

Mains:

Specially Selected Nduja Style, Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breast with Sunblush Tomatoes (£2.99, 375g)

Specially Selected Heart Shaped Pasta - Lobster / Truffle & Parmigiano Reggiano (£2.99, 250g)

NEW Specially Selected Duck Breast with Plum & Hoisin Sauce (£2.99, 320g)

Specially Selected Heart Shaped Pizza - Spicy Pepperoni / Semi-dried Tomatoes & Mozzarella (£2.99, 375g/390g)

Specially Selected Seabass Fillets with Asian Inspired Butter (£2.99, 215g)

Specially Selected Gastro Galettes - Mushroom & Truffle / Roasted Med Veg (£2.99, 200g)

Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Pies - Caramelised Onion / Wild Garlic (£3.99, 100g)

Specially Selected Wagyu Burger Box (£5.99, 510g)

Specially Selected Wagyu Lasagne (£6.99, 700g)

Specially Selected Gastro Twin Pack Sirloin/Ribeye with Pink Peppercorn Butter (£9.79, 400g/380g)

Specially Selected Thick Cut Sharing Rump with Truffle & Black Pepper Butter and Garlic and Herb Crumb (£9.99, 700g)

Specially Selected Salt and Pepper Crusted Wagyu Picanha (£11.87 per 475g - average price and weight)

Specially Selected Lamb Rump with Mint and Rosemary Rub and Spiced Damson Glaze (12.34, 650g - average price and weight)

Sides:

Valentine’s Day Mini Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.49, 145g)

Specially Selected Spiced Wedges with Pink Aioli (£1.49, 400g)

Specially Selected Veg Medley with Truffle Butter (£1.49, 225g)

NEW Specially Selected Truffle & Parmesan Mash (£1.49, 400g)

NEW Specially Selected Cheddar Mash (£1.49, 400g)

Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Triple Cooked Chips (£1.49, 400g)

NEW Specially Selected Chantenay Carrots with Sticky Maple Glaze (£2.29, 330g)

NEW Specially Selected Truffle & Parmesan Fries (£2.69, 300g)

NEW Specially Selected Truffle Mac & Cheese/Beef Brisket Mac & Cheese (£2.99, 400g)

Desserts:

NEW Pink Mini Heart Pancakes (£1.49, 250g)

NEW Specially Selected Vegan Caramelised Biscuit Heart Sponge Pudding (£1.99, 250g)

Tear and Share Cookie with Milk Chocolate Dip (£1.99, 215g)

NEW Specially Selected Cheesecake Slices (£1.99, 180g)

Specially Selected Duo Large Raspberry and Vanilla Macarons (£3.99, 200g)

Specially Selected Heart to Hearts (£4.99, 200g)

*Aldi’s Prosecco Spumante DOC is reduced from £6.99 to £4.69 from February 10-16.