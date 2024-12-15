It’s almost impossible not to feel curious when passing this Old West saloon-style restaurant in Leeds.

Howdy might just be the quirkiest dining spot in northern England. Based on Bradford Road in Pudsey, the striking building looks like it has been plucked straight out of the American Gold Rush era and dropped in Yorkshire.

I can't claim my visit to Howdy was motivated by the promise of a life-changing meal. It’s surely safe to assume that many of the steakhouse’s customers - including myself - were being drawn in thanks to its eccentric charm.

Howdy's Western-style facade is eye-catching to say the least. | National World

After years of curiosity, I finally stepped inside and discovered that the Wild West theme extends far beyond its exterior. A dramatic water feature and desert-inspired display greet you upon entry, setting the tone for the saloon experience. Inside, the decor includes appropriate wooden accents, vintage Western movie posters, wanted signs, and even a Sheriff’s office.

Arriving at the restaurant just minutes after it had opened for the day, my guest and I found ourselves alone in the restaurant. We were promptly seated and handed menus by a very attentive waiter. The menu is extensive, offering exactly what you’d expect at an American-style steakhouse: sizzler plates, burgers, flame-grilled chicken, and “ranch specials.” However, one noticeable absence is alcohol. The restaurant is also Halal-certified, which means no pork and no blood in the steaks.

While the alcohol-free menu wasn’t an issue for us that evening, it would have been nice to know beforehand rather than spending time hunting for a beer selection.

Parties can opt for the Sheriff's office inside the Old West saloon. | National World

To start, we opted for halloumi and chilli cheese bites, both of which arrived surprisingly quickly. Despite our initial concern about the speed, they were perfectly cooked and flavourful.

For our mains, we chose dishes from its ‘Shotgun Sizzler’ section: the Steak With No Name and the Sheriff’s Surf and Turf. Be warned - these portions are enormous. The Steak With No Name features a sirloin steak topped with cheese, salsa, and chilli flakes, served on a bed of onions and peppers. Meanwhile, the Surf and Turf is crowned with prawns and a creamy garlic sauce. Both come with mashed potatoes, chips, steamed vegetables, and a fourth side—your choice of rice, noodles, or pasta.

While the steak wasn’t the best we’ve ever had, we were pleasantly surprised by its flavour and texture. The mash and chips were also enjoyable, though we’d skip the rice if we visited again.

Unable to finish our mains, we settled the bill, which totalled £65. Given the substantial portions, this seemed fair.

If it weren’t for the XL American size portions, we would have ordered dessert. A glass display case filled with cakes caught our attention on entry, but after our meals it was impossible to think of ordering anything more.

The Shotgun Sizzlers are truly enormous and come with four sides. | National World

Howdy is undoubtedly one of the most eccentric restaurants I’ve ever visited. The food, while decent, isn’t likely to blow you away, nor will it make Howdy your go-to dining destination. That said, the novelty of the place is undeniable.

If I were a child with a fascination for the Wild West, Howdy would have been my dream birthday party venue.

Factfile

Address: 483 Bradford Rd, Pudsey LS28 8ED

Telephone: 01274 664466

Opening hours: Mon-Fri, 4pm-11pm; -Sun, noon-11pm

Website: https://howdypudseyonline.co.uk/

Scores

Food: 5/10

Value: 6/10

Atmosphere: 5/10

Service: 7/10