In partnership with Morley Cricket Club and Truth Hurts Beer Co, the festival will be taking place over the Easter weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's Morley Beer Festival.

Morley Beer Festival - Morley Cricket Club, Morley. More pints pulled at the Morley Beer festival by Hayley Baxter. Photo: Allan McKenzie/YWNG

When is the Morley Beer Festival?

Morley Beer Festival starts on Friday 15 April and runs until Sunday 17 April.

Doors open at 1pm on Friday, and close at 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Where is the Morley Beer Festival?

The festival will be held at Morley Cricket Club on Scatcherd Lane.

The event is in partnership with Morley Cricket Club and Truth Hurts Beer Co.

What entertainment is at the festival?

As well as street food and craft beer, there is live music across the weekend from local musicians.

On the Friday expect music from Craig Dinnewell, Dylan Brierley Musician, Sean Harrington, Tom Masters and Scott Phoenix.

On Saturday Craig Dinnewell kicks things off again, with Demi Leigh, Graham Lindley, Ryan Smith and Mossie performing until late evening.

There is also a fun fair to make sure this community event is one for all the family to enjoy.

How do I get tickets?

Early bird weekend tickets are now available for purchase from Buy Tickets.

Early bird tickets cost £5 and ticket holders can claim a free commemorative glass and programme.