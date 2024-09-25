Hotel Chocolat to open new cacao inspired cafe in Ilkley
The new café on Brook Street is due to open on Monday, September 30, and will feature an array of entirely new bakes and savoury recipes created in-house by Hotel Chocolat's expert development chef David Demaison.
These delicious treats are based on dishes from the renowned restaurant at Hotel Chocolat's cacao farm in Saint Lucia.
The cafe offers a welcoming space for 20 customers, allowing the community to sit in, relax, and enjoy their time while browsing a select range of Hotel Chocolat’s renowned selection of premium chocolates.
Last month your Yorkshire Evening Post reported how Hotel Chocolat was planning to launch new in-store bakeries at three of its Leeds sites.
The first of these was at Trinity Leeds shopping centre with the the upper-floor of the site already been transformed into the in-store bakery, where all items for the new venues will be made fresh.
