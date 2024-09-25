Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hotel Chocolat is to open a new cacao inspired cafe in the spa town of Ilkley .

The new café on Brook Street is due to open on Monday, September 30, and will feature an array of entirely new bakes and savoury recipes created in-house by Hotel Chocolat's expert development chef David Demaison.

These delicious treats are based on dishes from the renowned restaurant at Hotel Chocolat's cacao farm in Saint Lucia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hotel Chocolat is to open a new cacao inspired cafe in the spa town of Ilkley. | Third arty

The cafe offers a welcoming space for 20 customers, allowing the community to sit in, relax, and enjoy their time while browsing a select range of Hotel Chocolat’s renowned selection of premium chocolates.

Last month your Yorkshire Evening Post reported how Hotel Chocolat was planning to launch new in-store bakeries at three of its Leeds sites.

The first of these was at Trinity Leeds shopping centre with the the upper-floor of the site already been transformed into the in-store bakery, where all items for the new venues will be made fresh.