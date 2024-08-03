Hotel Chocolat: Luxury brand launches in-store bakeries in Trinity Leeds, The Springs and Ilkley

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 11:30 BST
A luxury hot chocolate brand has announced it is launching new in-store bakeries at three of its Leeds sites.

Designed to rival giants like Greggs, Hotel Chocolat is set to open a bakery in Trinity Shopping Centre, the Springs and in Ilkley this year. 

The upper-floor of the Trinity site has already been transformed into the in-store bakery, where all items for the new venues will be made fresh.

Hotel Chocolat is set to open in-store bakeries in Trinity Leeds, The Springs and Ilkley.placeholder image
Hotel Chocolat is set to open in-store bakeries in Trinity Leeds, The Springs and Ilkley. | Andrew Joss/Google

Customers can expect hot and cold treats at the new expanded cafes, which are inspired by the dishes at the chocolate retailer’s Rabot Estate cocoa farm in Saint Lucia. 

This includes products such as a signature carrot cake, hazelnut crownie and a cacao pod pastry among other sweet treats.

The menu also includes a range of pastries flavoured with Caribbean chicken curry, pulled pork, and mushroom and ricotta.

Ian Mackie, head of Velvetiser Café, said: "This launch represents a significant milestone for the Velvetiser Café, as we expand our offerings to include a diverse and delectable menu inspired by our commitment to quality and innovation. 

“Each item is crafted with care and precision, using the finest ingredients, sourced responsibly, reflecting our dedication to ethical and sustainable practices. We cannot wait for our customers to experience the unique flavours and the exceptional quality that define Hotel Chocolat."

Executive development chef David Demaison said: "We spent months obsessing, finessing, and taste-testing (of course), before settling on just the right ratio of chocolate to pastry, and more.

“Now, our imaginative menu is ready to savour. A collection of chocolate and savoury creations designed to delight at breakfast, lunch, and every other moment besides."

