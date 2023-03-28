The Horse & Farrier has a modernised open-plan bar with 80 covers as well as a fully-fitted catering kitchen, and the free of tie lease is now available to purchase at nil premium through property specialists Fleurets.

The pub is currently operating as a bar with letting rooms under full management. There are four en-suite letting bedrooms and a one-bedroom apartment at the venue. Externally, there is a large courtyard used as a patio capable of seating between 60 and 80 people and there is also a car park for up to six vehicles.

Simon Hall, director at Fleurets, said: “The business is ideally suited to an owner operator or a local multiple, wanting to promote a community tavern operation and to maximise the use of the letting rooms throughout the year.”

