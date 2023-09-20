A "frightening" armed robbery at a Leeds takeaway saw cleaning staff locked in a room by four people carrying machetes.

Mr T's, in Burley Road, was targeted in the early hours of Monday morning (September 18) after the suspects entered through a back door. They snatched the restaurant's safe containing £9,000 before making off.

West Yorkshire Police has now launched an investigation into the incident and officers are keen to speak to anyone with information.

Tauseef Malik, 33, who owns the restaurant, shared the devastating impact the robbery has had.

Mr T's, in Burley Road, Leeds, was targeted in an armed robbery in the early hours of September 18 by suspects carrying machetes. Photo: Google.

"It's quite frightening for us because we've had to make changes," he explained. "Whereas we used to keep cash on site, we can't take that risk anymore. This robbery has set us back by a couple of months. We're just going to have to start again, because we won't get the money back."

Mr Malik added: "I'd encourage people to be vigilant and aware that this is happening. I'd say it's a problem that's getting worse - robberies in Leeds seem to have rocketed."

Police were called to the scene shortly after the robbery happened at around 4am. A spokesperson for the force said: "While cleaning staff were at the premises, four suspects armed with machetes had entered through a back door. They locked the cleaners in a room before stealing a safe."

Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident.