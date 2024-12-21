Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This laid-back gem of a bar in Leeds city centre would be easy to miss - but you’d be hard-pressed to find anything quite like it nearby.

Holding Patterns, on Albion Place, opened its doors a month ago with its rows of vinyl records, soft ambient lighting and intimate nooks for sipping cocktails.

By day, it’s a casual space to enjoy a quiet coffee and a good book, but the vibe is altogether different by night.

We visited on a buzzing Saturday evening when the venue felt like the eclectic living room of a cultured friend hosting an effortlessly cool get together.

The carefully chosen decor, from shelves lined with intriguing books to the curated collection of vinyl records spinning in the background, created a trendy atmosphere.

The lighting was warm, casting a golden glow on the intimate space. You could lose track of time here, caught up in the infectious energy of the evening and the venue’s undeniable charm.

It was clear the bar had quickly become a go-to spot for those in the know. The music set the perfect tone, lively but not overpowering. So, although busy, conversations flowed easily.

We enjoyed the selection of drinks at new Leeds bar Holding Patterns. | National World

I started my evening with a pint of Kirkstall Brewery’s Virtuous, a beer I already love but appreciated even more in this setting. It’s a bright and crisp IPA with tropical and citrus notes. Layered flavours of pineapple, subtle blueberry and hints of pine are balanced perfectly by a malty sweetness.

But Holding Patterns isn’t just for beer lovers. The bar boasts a cocktail menu that invites exploration and a good selection of natural wines. And for those seeking a non-alcoholic tipple, it also has a thoughtful range of drinks, ensuring everyone is included in the experience.

The staff were friendly and efficient, navigating the busy bar with ease and making thoughtful recommendations when asked. The overall atmosphere felt inclusive, welcoming and unpretentious.

And as for the aesthetics, the industrial-chic bar setup and the cosy corners adorned with quirky knick-knacks made it apparent that every detail had been considered to create a stylish environment. It’s the kind of place you could just as easily bring a date as you could a group of old friends for a casual catch-up.

It doesn’t try too hard to be cool either - it just is. Leeds is lucky to have it.

Factfile

Address: 2 Albion Place, Leeds, LS1 6JL

Opening hours: Sun - Tues, 10am-10pm; Wed - Sat, 10am - midnight

Website: https://www.holdingpatternslds.co.uk/

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 10/10

Service: 9/10