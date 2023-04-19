Hillycroft Fisheries, based in Morley, has now joined an “elite selection” of fish and chips shops that have proven “commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality”.

The accreditation is part of a scheme run by the NFFF as a way or rewarding and promoting shops that provide products of a good quality and high standards of hygiene, as well as friers who show high levels of competence.

A spokesperson for Hillycroft said: “We are delighted to gain our place in the scheme. To be recognised as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff, who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for the continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.

“I would personally like to thank all our customers, new and old. The support and encouragement they have offered has been great. It has motivated us to maintain our high standards which have been recognised with this accreditation.”

NFFF president Andrew Crook said: “The NFFF Quality Accreditation scheme is extremely comprehensive. Food safety is a key area that we examine together with other key aspects of the business including the preparation and cooking equipment, to the management of paperwork and the traceability of fish.

“Hillycroft Fisheries clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from. Achieving the NFFF Quality Accreditation provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”

The accreditation is sponsored by Sarson’s, brand of malt vinegar regularly served with fish and chips.

Bryan Carroll, sales and marketing director at Sarson’s, said: “Obtaining the Quality Accreditation award is a coveted achievement. Congratulations to Hillycroft Fisheries for joining an elite selection of fish and chip shops who have proven their commitment to maintaining the highest levels

of quality.

