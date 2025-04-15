Highland Laddie: First look inside Leeds pub as team behind Empire Cafe breathe new life into historic venue
The Highland, on Cavendish Street near Burley Road, closed two years ago leaving regulars at the traditional watering hole bereft.
But thanks to the efforts of the team behind celebrated city centre restaurant The Empire Cafe, the venue will soon reopen as The Highland Laddie.
Retro signage has appeared on the outside of the old brick building, which was formerly a Tetley’s pub - and a handful of guests were treated to a sneak preview of the venue on Monday (April 14).
Sam Pullan and Nicole Deighton, who are behind the transformation, teased “cask ales, bar oysters, lager and stout, [and] open fire cooking” on the pub’s Instagram page.
The new food offering comes after an old fireplace in the kitchen was knocked through to be used as a space for the open fire grill.
In announcing the takeover, they said: “Working class pub culture I’d say has been the cornerstone of our upbringing… from births, deaths and marriages in social clubs, to catching up with friends, relatives down the local boozer.
“Old tales from our elders of what the beer used to be like, going for 1 or 2 and coming home with a goat (true story). Every pub has myths and legends and they need to be saved. A cornerstone of our communities. Where people who are lonely or people who love to socialise can come and always see a friendly face.
“Yes we’re going to knock your socks off with some well thought out food. But the atmosphere will very much centre around the pub we all know and love.”
