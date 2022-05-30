Simmer Events Kitchen was founded five years ago by Leeds chef Al Roberto and has since catered to spades of weddings, events and private dinners.

The kitchen is collaborating with Latitude Wine & Liquor Merchants, a Leeds-based wine retailer, to put on a special private dining menu.

Al brings his Italian heritage into his show-stopping menus, serving restaurant-quality food with a Sicilian twist.

But Al said that while his company had "perfected" its food menu, there was one thing missing in the fine-dining experience - the wine.

Al said: “We wanted to be able to offer an experience that tops that of going out, all from the comfort of your own home.

"And when it came to choosing who to work with, it was a no brainer. It’s so important that independent businesses like ourselves, support each other.

"Not only that but Latitude Wine are one of the best in the business, too."

Diners who book Simmer Events Kitchen to cater their private dinner will be presented with the option of adding carefully-chosen wine pairings with each course.