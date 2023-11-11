For all Leeds city centre has to offer, it can sometimes be nice to retreat to the suburbs.

The centre gets a lot of the glory when it comes to the city’s hospitality offerings, of course. LS1 is the goal-poaching striker of Leeds postcodes.

However, there are gems dotted across various Leeds suburbs and Pudsey’s Hideout is one of them. Located on Lidgett Hill near the equally fantastic Italian restaurant Gigi’s, it is a haven for lovers of a drink and a catch-up.

There is a fantastic selection of craft beers, continental lagers and ciders, as well as the classic bar staple Guinness. The cocktail menu is extensive considering the small nature of the venue and my partner was effusive in her praise for the Aperol Spritz.

Hideout can be found on Lidgett Hill in Pudsey. Image: Google Street View

I worked my way through a few of the draught offerings, with Vocation Brewery’s Crush Hour standing out as my favourite. Deliciously hazy, it was fruity without being overbearingly sweet and served in of the coolest glasses I had ever seen.

Northern Monk’s Faith also went down a treat, as did the beautifully refreshing Brixton Coldharbour Lager.

Service is incredibly friendly, with staff more than happy to chat and make recommendations for your next pint. The interior is intimate and stylish, blending the comforting feel of a living room with the liveliness of a pub to create a warm atmosphere.

My evening at Hideout was soundtracked by a playlist packed with indie classics, another bonus for me as I never really moved on from the 2000s.

When venturing to new places, particularly outside of a city centre, you always hope it is not the kind of place where you are made to feel unwelcome.

I’ve had my fair share of dagger eyes from clientele who think they run a place but there was none of that nonsense at Hideout. It is a genuinely welcoming environment where you feel like a regular five minutes after walking in the door. It is also dog-friendly.

An order of two cocktails and a pint of craft beer came to £17.20, a price I thought was pretty fair considering the high quality of the drinks.

Pudsey is one of various Leeds suburbs offering genuinely attractive alternatives to the city centre. In my view, Hideout is the jewel in its crown and I’ll be making my way back up shortly.

Factfile

Address: 57 Lidget Hill, Pudsey LS28 7LJ

Telephone: N/A

Opening hours: Wednesday and Thursday: 5pm-11:30pm, Friday: 4pm-11-:30pm, Saturday: 1pm-11:30pm, Sunday: 1pm-9pm

Website: N/A

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 9/10