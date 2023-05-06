Box Headingley has unveiled plans to open their “Headingley Heights” rooftop spot from next weekend (Saturday, May 13). It comes as the popular sports bar company, which owns two Leeds venues, announced further expansion of its Otley Road spot.

The bar, which has been in the popular student area for more than 20 years, will be opening a third floor – just in time for summer. The venue is popular with students, locals, and has become one of the main stops on the famous Otley Run route. The rooftop is expected to bring a huge sporting crowd as it will feature large outdoor screens.

Announcing the news via social media, Box said: “New rooftop opening at Box this May. Here’s a sneak peek of what to expect at our brand-new vibrant rooftop.

Box Headingley, has unveiled plans to open their “Headingley Heights” rooftop spot from next weekend. Pictures: Box Headingley

"Who’s ready for all the best drinks, food, sport and more on our rooftop? There’s no better place to spend summer. Headingley Heights – opening May 13.”

The popular venue boasts pool tables and 33 HD screens showing all of the best Sky, BT and Box Office sporting events with commentary on key fixtures. The bar also boasts a delicious food menu of pizza’s, burgers, kebabs and salads including gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.