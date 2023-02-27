News you can trust since 1890
Headingley Burger King: New Otley Road branch opens this week - giving away 1,000 free Whoppers

Burger King fans rejoice!

By Andrew Hutchinson
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Headingley’s new Burger King branch has now opened its doors and is set to give away 1,000 free whoppers or plant-based whoppers to lucky locals this week.

But burger lovers will have to be quick if they want to get their hands on the free treat launched as part of the fast food giant’s one-of-a-kind ‘Whopper Wednesday’ deal.

The deal is first-come-first-served, and available exclusively to Burger King app users on March 1, 2023, only at the new restaurant at 18/19 Headingley Central on Otley Road. To get in on a bite of the action, guests will need to head to burgerkinguk.app.link/headingley-nro-free-whopper to retrieve a code, and then simply show the code to staff at the counter to claim a free Whopper.

The new Burger King restaurant, in Otley Road, Headingley.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Headingley love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”

