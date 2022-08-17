From Arndale to Cottage Road: Memories of Headingley in the 1980s

The 1980s provided a shift in social and economic culture for the community and beyond. Book worms rejoiced with the opening of a new library while shoppers continued to make use of The Arndale Centre, one of the the first American-style malls to be built in the UK. LS6’s long and historic association with ball on willow is also featured in this gallery as are local landmarks such as the Cottage Road Cinema. Enjoy these memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of Headingley’s Arndale Centre LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook