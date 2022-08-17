News you can trust since 1890
Enjoy these photo memories of Headingley in the 1980s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
From Arndale to Cottage Road: Memories of Headingley in the 1980s

These photos provide a snapshot of life in Headingley during a decade of change and challenges.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 4:45 am

The 1980s provided a shift in social and economic culture for the community and beyond. Book worms rejoiced with the opening of a new library while shoppers continued to make use of The Arndale Centre, one of the the first American-style malls to be built in the UK. LS6’s long and historic association with ball on willow is also featured in this gallery as are local landmarks such as the Cottage Road Cinema. Enjoy these memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of Headingley’s Arndale Centre LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Headingley in the 1980s

Cottage Road Cinema was celebratin g its 70th birthday. Pictured is Osman Pickthall (right) with manager Derek Todd.

2. Headingley in the 1980s

The Arndale Centre in 1988. The view is of Otley Road looking north-west from the junction with Dennistead Crescent.

3. Headingley in the 1980s

Memories of a happier time. Sir Leonard Hutton (left) pours the champagne for, from left, Norman Yardley, Ray Illingworth and Fred Trueman who have all fallen from office during a controversial winter. The occasion was the opening of the members bar named after him at Headingley in May 1983.

4. Headingley in the 1980s

Yorkshire cricketer Kevin Sharp visited Headingley Middle School in November 1986.

