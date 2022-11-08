The department store, located in located in Victoria Leeds, will offer a traditional three-course Christmas meals and breakfasts with new desserts accompanied by a fresh cocktail menu.

Dishes on the three-course menu will include chicken and herb terrine with piccalilli and chicken liver parfait tart alongside crispy kale, and turkey breast with dauphinoise potato, Brussels sprouts, chestnut, and confit turkey leg ragout. For a less traditional option, diners can choose pan-fried sea bass with pak choi, and herb hash brown in a curried mussel broth.

Choices on the a la carte menu include starters such as tuna carpaccio with soya, carrot, and sesame seed tuile, and hearty winter warmers such as beef fillet or pan-fried venison with mushroom bread and butter pudding.

The new menu will include festive dishes and bottomless drinks.

There will also be a new dessert menu including festive dishes such as Christmas pudding with a twist, served as a crispy roll with apple compote and vanilla anglaise. The gingerbread pannacotta is served with a mulled wine poached pear and crisp gingerbread.

Accompanying the three-course menu, customers can enjoy 90 minutes of bottomless drinks. The bottomless Harvey Nichols Prosecco is priced at £60 while the bottomless Harvey Nichols Champagne can be bought for £95. Customers can also order from the new Christmas Cocktail Menu.

For the children, Harvey Nichols will also be inviting Santa to come visit its three festive breakfasts from 10am to 12pm on Sunday December 4, 11, and 18.

The new menu will be available from Wednesday November 16 and is priced at £35 per person.

