Harvey Nichols Leeds: Fourth Floor Bar unveils stunning spring makeover as new menu is launched

Harvey Nichols Leeds has given its Fourth Floor Bar a brand new look and menu this spring.

By Saloni Mathur
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The luxury store has remodelled the bar with a cake and champagne theme, with plush furnishings, neons and bespoke furniture. Store manager Sally Lackey said: “We wanted to create a new space for customers to enjoy away from the bustling restaurant and shop floor. Our new concept brings together our favourite things perfectly and we can’t wait to reveal the upcoming events and takeovers coming this summer.”

The new menu features a selection of premium Champagnes, fine wines and new cocktails, all complemented by a selection of sweet treats. Mocktails, soft drinks and specialist teas and coffee are also available.

Customers can treat themselves to freshly baked cakes, handcrafted using the finest ingredients and mouth-watering recipes. Classic cakes such as Victoria Sponge and Lemon Meringue Tart have been given a contemporary twist, whilst the Vanilla and Red Velvet Cheesecake gives the beloved American recipe an indulgent update.

The Fourth Floor Bar at Harvey Nichols Leeds has undergone a makeover.The Fourth Floor Bar at Harvey Nichols Leeds has undergone a makeover.
To celebrate the upcoming Coronation, a Sparkling Coronation Sweet Treat has also been prepared for the guests to enjoy. Harvey Nichols has teamed up with fine English wine experts Nyetimber for this special event taking place between Wednesday April 19 and Sunday May 14. Guests can expect a selection of finger sandwiches and scones, all served with Nyetimber English Sparkling Wine – an exceptional vintage sparkling wine befitting of the historic occasion.

The bar, which is open Wednesday to Sunday, will also be hosting exclusive one-off events, beauty demonstrations, masterclasses, and wine and spirit exploration evenings.

The bar's new look is inspired by the premium Champagnes and sweet treats on its spring menu.The bar's new look is inspired by the premium Champagnes and sweet treats on its spring menu.
Related topics:Leeds