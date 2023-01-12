As many as 21 Leeds venues have ranked inside Harden’s prestigious top 100 restaurants outside of London.

The guide was first collated by Peter Harden over 30 years ago and surveys 3,000 regular diners on their favourite destinations around the UK. More than 30,000 reports were submitted this year.

This year the list was topped by Andrew Fairlie at The Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, with Scotland's world famous restaurant hailed – 'a memory to be treasured' for its luxurious ingredients prepared with 'impeccable skill and creativity' and attentive staff who are 'knowledgeable in all respects'.

In Leeds a number of venues made the cut including, Zucco, The Ivy Asia and Prashad – which even featured on the latest episode of the Hairy Bikers' new show Go Local.

Here are the 21 Leeds restaurants to rank inside the top 100.

1. Zucco - Meanwood Road "Arguably the best Italian restaurant in Leeds", according to fans of this "stylish and warm" fixture in slightly "out of town" Meanwood. It serves a "really outstanding menu with many small plates to satisfy everyone, including a wide variety of vegetarian dishes, plus a great selection of wines and cocktails too".

2. Zaap - Merrion Street "Delicious and fresh-tasting" grub served in a space "decorated like a Bangkok street market – there are even a couple of tuk tuks you can eat in" – adds up to a "cheap 'n' cheerful, tasty Thai street-food experience in the centre of Leeds".

3. Bomba Paella & Tapas Bar - Sawmill Yard In April 2022, Leeds restaurateur Joe McDermott opened this paella and tapas specialist at Saw Mill Yard in Holbeck Urban Village, on the city's South Bank. Named after a variety of rice from eastern Spain, Bomba started off as a paella delivery service during lockdown, operating from Kirkgate Market.

4. Bundobust - Mill Hill "Very tasty authentic Indian vegan and vegetarian street food" is paired with a "great beer selection" at the Leeds branch of the Manchester-based winner. "Could just as easily be in the 'best Indian' or 'best cheap eats' category".