The vegetarian Indian restaurant, which started in Bradford 30 years ago, moved to its current home in Drighlington in 2012.

Run by husband-and-wife duo Bobby and Minal Patel, the restaurant received a visit from TV chefs Si King and Dave Myers, filmed as part of the duo’s Go Local series, in which the pair visit the Bikers' pick for the top restaurant of each region and play matchmaker with innovative local suppliers.

Speaking to the YEP, Director of Prashad, Bobby Patel detailed the show as a perfect opportunity to boost the restaurants reach following a difficult period of time.

He said: “It’s been a tough time for the hospitality industry. We haven’t quite recovered from the challenges of Covid and we’re now looking at a down turn with the cost of living crisis.

"It’s a difficult time so anything that can bring you to the front or expose the work that we do to a wider audience is really, really welcome.”

The Hairy Bikers will help source even more local suppliers for Prashad and Bobby is hopeful that the show will highlight the restaurant’s tasting menus.

Prashad previously appeared on Gordon Ramsay's Best Restaurant series around 10 years ago and Bobby is hopeful that the Hairy Bikers appearance will have a similar level of impact.

He added: “That was a huge show and we were on it for quite sometime and it had such a positive impact on the business.”