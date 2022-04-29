Gusto is a contemporary Italian restaurant chain with sites in Greek Street and Cookridge.

Its spring menu includes a range of new dishes making the most of what's in season, as well as new drinks perfect for warmer nights.

Gusto has restaurants in Greek Street and Cookridge

The pan-seared king scallops are served with crispy pancetta, on a bed of pea purée, mint and chilli oil and topped with a crispy pork crumb.

The restaurant has put a sweet twist on its popular dough petals, with oozing Biscoff and chocolate topped with Italian gelato and fresh berries.

Some of the other new dishes on the menu are the nutritious and light supergrain salad, smoked salmon fettuccine and truffle bianco pizza.

Gusto has also launched a range of frozen cocktails, including the fruity mango margarita, a frozen twist on a classic pina colada and the bergamot slush.

