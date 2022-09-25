It was while finding a cure for his own growing stress levels that John Page discovered the pods, which are designed to cause sensory deprivation as a way of replenishing the mind and body.

Mr Page, 32, was working in sales when he began hearing about the benefits of the pods through Joe Rogan, a hugely popular podcaster who often talks about the good they can do for your mental and physical health.

Mr Page said: “I had an old business doing online retail and I was the manager of a waste refuse firm in Hull and through that my stress levels built up and I needed some kind of mental break.”

John Page is the owner of Infinity Float, a pioneering spa with flotation pods (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Mr Page started driving to and from York to try out the flotation pods due to their lack of availability in Leeds, saying that it took three stints of lying in the salt-infused water until “the magic happened”.

He said: “At first your brain isn’t used to shutting off.

"It can take a while but then eventually you get to a point that you are flowing with dopamine.”

The flotation tanks are filled with highly-concentrated Epsom salt water heated to skin temperature (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

He was inspired to introduce the pods to Leeds and, after Covid put the idea on the backburner, he eventually opened up Infinity Float on Easterley Road in Oakwood last year.

The business features a number of flotation tanks, which are lightless, soundless tanks filled with highly concentrated Epsom salt water heated to skin temperature. The idea is to lie in the water until you experience sensory deprivation and drift into a meditative state that rejuvenates your mind and body.

Mr Page said: “It’s such a great feeling.

"It’s a space to escape from all of the real life day-to-day responsibilities. If you don’t get away from that then it just builds until you explode.”

He said that the highly concentrated salt water creates an extremely dense solution “like the Dead Sea” that allows your body to float effortlessly.

After getting into the water the lid is closed for up to an hour and a half, with Mr Page saying: “You’re awake but there’s nothing to process and you get into this deep meditative state.”

He said that the pods are beneficial for those with mental health problems such as anxiety and depression as well as replenishing muscles and alleviating stress and tension within the body.

Mr Page explained. “All the pressure that goes to your joints is removed.

"It helps with arthritis and back pain and the salts have lots of magnesium in, which is really good for your muscles.”

He continued: “There are also cognitive benefits. It cleanses the mind and really helps focus your creativity. Amazing ideas come floating by when you’re in there.”

He said that the effectiveness of the pods are felt differently by everyone, often depending on how adept they are switching off.

Mr Page said that business has steadily increased as more people hear about the pods and he is currently offering a discount of 30 percent off the first float until the end of the month.