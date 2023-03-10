Gino D’Acampo, located at the recently refurbished Leeds Marriott Hotel on Boar Lane, will open on April 10 and reservations for the venue can be made from today (Friday).

The restaurant has been designed by “acclaimed international restaurant designer” Bernard Carroll and will offer breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner, and cocktails until late. Guests of the hotel will also be able to enjoy in-room dining prepared by the restaurant.

The 160-seat open plan restaurant features an impressive marble bar, cicchetti counter complete with a brass pizza oven, and deli, where guests can see a wide selection of authentic Italian produce. There’s also an outdoor heated terrace area open just in time for the arrival of spring.

Leading the kitchen will be Head Chef Emanuele Diana, overseen by Gino’s Executive Head Chef. Designed by Gino and his team of chefs, the menu will feature classic Italian dishes with “a focus on quality and ingredient provenance”.

Split into ten sections, guests will be able to enjoy a choice of cicchetti and sharing plates; antipasti; carpaccio and tartare; insalata; pasta and risotto; dal mare; bistecca; dalla terra; pizza Napoletana; and contorni dishes. All encompass vegan and vegetarian options and every dietary requirement is catered for.

The drinks menu features a list of classic and signature cocktails, Italian and international wines, Prosecco, Franciacorta, spirits and artisan beers.

Speaking on the opening, Gino D’Acampo said: “I couldn’t be more pleased to announce my new premium Italian restaurant and bar will open in Leeds this April. It’s looking absolutely incredible and I cannot wait to invite you to join me in experiencing it for yourself.”

The venues manager added: “We’ve been inundated with enquiries further to unveiling news of our plans and are pleased to welcome reservations from today. Our esteemed team is looking forward to welcoming every guest.”

The opening is the first of a number of new signings for Gino D’Acampo Hotels & Leisure and the project sees an overall investment of £2m in the iconic building with 52 jobs created.

