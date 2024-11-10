Wood-fired cooking is having a serious moment - and the smoky, inviting flavours at this trendy all-day restaurant make travelling out of the city centre worth it.

It's not anything new. Chefs have been embracing the primal urge to roast ingredients on an open flame for some time. But it seems now more than ever, they're doing it with real purpose, rather than just to follow the fashion.

Galleria is one such kitchen bringing that beautifully rustic char to its enticing menu. The laid-back eatery, on Armley Road, is the kind of place that immediately intrigues. I came on a buzzing weekday to see whether their much-lauded flatbreads would live up to their reputation.

I tried the three-cheese croque madame at Galleria. | Tony Johnson

The space itself is airy and unfussy, leaning into the industrial chic aesthetic with long communal tables and concrete floors. Of course, no cool urban space like this is complete without a loyal contingent of hipsters. Clusters of beanie-wearing creatives were hunched over MacBooks, tapping away and sipping flat whites.

One look at the menu and its clear why they're here. Galleria offers a selection of dishes that spans continents, but it’s the flatbreads that attracted me.

Inside Galleria, on Armley Road. | Tony Johnson

I went for the three-cheese croque madame, which set me back a reasonable £10. A good croque madame is already a luxurious affair, but with this golden, blistered flatbread, it was perfect. The aroma was intoxicating - smoky, rich and inviting, and oozing with cheese melted in the fire. The addition of smoky bacon brought saltiness.

Every bite was a fabulous combination of textures and flavours, from the creamy cheese to the crisp edges of the flatbread. It felt simultaneously comforting, indulgent and refined. And at £10, it felt like a steal. The portion was generous but not overwhelming, leaving just enough room to consider dessert.

The staff at Galleria seem genuinely enthusiastic about the food, happy to guide you through the menu or offer recommendations. Ordering is done at the bar, and we enjoyed chatting with the team about all of the delicious dishes they have on offer.

While many visitors may come for popular gig venue Project House, which stands next door, Galleria should be considered a destination in its own right. | Tony Johnson

The space itself feels like a great place to hang out. By day, it's very laid-back with freelancers working away over coffees. And after perusing the drinks menu, I'm sure the venue transforms effectively into a lively bar at night.

In short, Galleria is a gem in Leeds’ ever-expanding culinary scene. I enjoyed the kind of lunch here that lingers in your mind long after its finished.

Whether you’re popping in for breakfast, a leisurely lunch or an evening feast, I'm certain it would deliver on all fronts. While many visitors may come for popular gig venue Project House, which stands next door, Galleria should be considered a destination in its own right - a place where food and fire come together to create something memorable.

Address: Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR

Opening hours: Mon-Wed, 9am-3pm; Thur-Sat, 9am-11pm; Sun, 10am-3pm

Phone: 0113 821 4029

Website: galleria-lds.com

Food: 10/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10