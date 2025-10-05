The culinary masterminds behind three food destinations in Leeds have come together to launch a new dining concept at White Cloth Hall.

The teams from House of Fu, Ox Club and Galleria have joined forced to introduce Rakku which promises to bring a fresh approach to East Asian food.

Designed as a creative playground, Rakku showcases innovative menus and adventurous flavours, giving the team space to push culinary boundaries while staying rooted in the quality and craft that their venues are known for.

Fans of House of Fu can expect playful twists on some of their favourite dishes, while the format means the menu will evolve with regular monthly specials and more – keeping diners coming back for something new.

With Ox Club on the cusp of its 10th anniversary and House of Fu’s own roots in pop-up dining at Belgrave Music Hall, the team are no strangers to building concepts that capture Leeds’ imagination.

White Cloth Hall, in Crown Street, opened last year bringing a new lease of life to the Grade II listed building with more than 200 years of history.

Behind the venture is the managing director of Whitelock’s Ale House, the oldest pub in the city centre, Ed Mason.

Ed, who also owns the Meanwood Tavern, told the Yorkshire Evening Post at the time that he had been looking for a venue to launch a food and drink hall - something he believed the city was lacking.

He explained: “I think if you go to most other major cities in the north, like Liverpool or Manchester or Sheffield, they've all got more than one food hall.

“And Leeds hasn't really had one in the same way, in terms of showcasing a variety of different independent, standalone food vendors and we were keen to bring one to the city.”