Fried mackerel, with horseradish butter, gherkins and lettuce recipe
With a Bank Holiday coming up why not try this recipe for fried mackerel, with horseradish butter, gherkins and lettuce in brioche buns from Matt Williamson
Ingredients:
(Serves 4)
4tbsp butter, softened
2–4tbsp horseradish, to taste
4 large or 8 small mackerel fillets
1 soft round lettuce, leaves separated
4 large gherkins, sliced
Salt and black pepper
4 brioche buns (or any soft roll), split open, to serve
Method:
Beat the butter and horseradish together in a bowl, adding pepper to taste, then put the mixture to one side.
Season the mackerel fillets on both sides and grill them over a high heat, skin-side down, for two minutes. Carefully flip the fillets over with a spatula and cook for another one minute, until just cooked through. (Cook in a pan with a splash of cooking oil, if you prefer.)
Lightly toast the inside of the rolls on the grill, then generously spread each with the horseradish butter. Add lettuce and gherkins to each bun, then finally the cooked mackerel, sandwiching shut to serve.
From Camper Van Cooking by Claire Thomson & Matt Williamson is published by Quadrille, priced £20. Photography by Sam Folan. Available now.