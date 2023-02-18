Fleur Restaurant Leeds chef Bobby Geetha donates day's profits to Unicef's Syria and Turkey earthquake appeal
A Leeds restaurant has donated a day’s profits to support relief efforts taking place in the wake of the deadly Turkey and Syria earthquake.
More than 40,000 people are known to have died after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6, with thousands more losing their homes and being displaced. The children’s charity Unicef is among the organisations that has been mobilising supplies and services to support families in urgent need.
Fleur Restaurant founder and head chef Bobby Geetha said he had been so moved by the plight of those affected that he decided to give all profits made on February 9 to the charity. “Seeing the hurt and the heartbreak this natural disaster has already caused is devastating,” he said. “We want to support those affected in the best, and fastest, way possible.”
A total of £550 was donated by the restaurant in The Light, with the chef saying he hoped others would consider donating directly to charities involved in the relief efforts.
It is not the first time that Bobby has used the restaurant and its facilities to help others. He cooked 100 meals for homeless and vulnerable people in the city on Christmas Day and handed out 50 hot meals to people who otherwise go without on New Year’s Day last year.
Appealing for funds to support those affected by the earthquake, Unicef said: “Many families have lost their homes and are now living in temporary shelters, often in freezing conditions and with snow and rain adding to their suffering. The earthquakes have also caused widespread damage to schools and other essential infrastructure, further jeopardizing the well-being of children and families.”