More than 40,000 people are known to have died after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6, with thousands more losing their homes and being displaced. The children’s charity Unicef is among the organisations that has been mobilising supplies and services to support families in urgent need.

Fleur Restaurant founder and head chef Bobby Geetha said he had been so moved by the plight of those affected that he decided to give all profits made on February 9 to the charity. “Seeing the hurt and the heartbreak this natural disaster has already caused is devastating,” he said. “We want to support those affected in the best, and fastest, way possible.”

A total of £550 was donated by the restaurant in The Light, with the chef saying he hoped others would consider donating directly to charities involved in the relief efforts.

Bobby Geetha, founder and head chef at Fleur Restaurant in The Light. Picture: Steve Riding

It is not the first time that Bobby has used the restaurant and its facilities to help others. He cooked 100 meals for homeless and vulnerable people in the city on Christmas Day and handed out 50 hot meals to people who otherwise go without on New Year’s Day last year.