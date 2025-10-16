First look with seven mouth-watering pictures of new kitchen opening at Brewery Wharf Tavern

By Laura Collins
Published 16th Oct 2025, 16:30 BST

The Yorkshire Evening Post has had a first look at a brand new kitchen set to open its doors tomorrow.

Brewery Wharf Tavern is set to serve up fresh homemade, stonebaked sourdough pizzas at its new pizza kitchen at the Leeds waterfront site from Friday, October 17.

The menu, created by new head chef Karl Panter, showcases much-loved pizza classics alongside bold new flavours with treats such as ‘Big Ron’, ‘Margaret’ and ‘Butchers Choice’.

Photographer Simon Hulme went behind the scenes at get a first look at the new kitchen.

From Sunday, October 19, the Tavern will also be serving up Sunday roasts.

Brewery Wharf Tavern is set to open on Friday. Ed Mason is pictured with the food and drink in the bar.

1. Serving up a treat

Brewery Wharf Tavern is set to open on Friday. Ed Mason is pictured with the food and drink in the bar. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Behind the scenes in the kitchen at Brewery Wharf Tavern which is set to serve up pizzas

2. Slice of the action

Behind the scenes in the kitchen at Brewery Wharf Tavern which is set to serve up pizzas | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

The chefs at Brewery Wharf Tavern at Tetley's Brewery Wharf preparing pizzas ahead of the kitchen's opening tomorrow.

3. Serving up a treat

The chefs at Brewery Wharf Tavern at Tetley's Brewery Wharf preparing pizzas ahead of the kitchen's opening tomorrow. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

The menu, created by new head chef Karl Panter, showcases much-loved pizza classics alongside bold new flavours like the aptly named ‘Big Ron’, ‘Margaret’ and ‘Butchers Choice’.

4. Slice to meet you

The menu, created by new head chef Karl Panter, showcases much-loved pizza classics alongside bold new flavours like the aptly named ‘Big Ron’, ‘Margaret’ and ‘Butchers Choice’. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Guests can also enjoy a tempting selection of small plates, kids’ pizzas, and indulgent desserts at the new kitchen at Brewery Wharf Tavern, in Leeds.

5. Roll with it

Guests can also enjoy a tempting selection of small plates, kids’ pizzas, and indulgent desserts at the new kitchen at Brewery Wharf Tavern, in Leeds. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Brewery Wharf Tavern is firing up its brand-new Pizza Kitchen, opening Friday, October 17.

6. New arrival

Brewery Wharf Tavern is firing up its brand-new Pizza Kitchen, opening Friday, October 17. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

