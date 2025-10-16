Brewery Wharf Tavern is set to serve up fresh homemade, stonebaked sourdough pizzas at its new pizza kitchen at the Leeds waterfront site from Friday, October 17.

The menu, created by new head chef Karl Panter, showcases much-loved pizza classics alongside bold new flavours with treats such as ‘Big Ron’, ‘Margaret’ and ‘Butchers Choice’.

Photographer Simon Hulme went behind the scenes at get a first look at the new kitchen.

From Sunday, October 19, the Tavern will also be serving up Sunday roasts.

